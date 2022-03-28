Pachinko Star Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin to Star in New Space Comedy 'Ask the Stars'

Pachinko star Lee Min Ho will be teaming up with Gong Hyo Jin for an upcoming K-drama Ask the Stars set in a space station. It will be directed by Park Shin Woo, who helmed the popular dramas It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and Lovestruck in the City. It will be written by Seo Sook Hyang, reported Soompi.

The report also stated that Min Ho will be playing the male lead Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN, who arrives at the space station as a tourist. Gong Hyo Jin, on the other hand, will be essaying the character of an astronaut Eve Kim. It will begin shooting in April and is scheduled for a 2023 release.

Reports further state that the drama has a filing set of a space station which costs a whopping 40 billion KRW (approximately 33.8 million USD).

Meanwhile, Min Ho is garnering praises for his latest series Pachinko. Pachinko narrates the tale of Korean immigrants through four generations. The episodes open with the impact of a tense political climate on a family of three that runs a boarding house. News18.com reviewed it, “The lead cast-Minha Kim, Lee Min-ho, and Youn Yuh-jung- carry their respective roles effortlessly. Lee Min-ho is already known to sweep people off their feet but with Pachinko, he not only leaves you smitten by his good looks but shows that he has matured as an actor. In the scenes by the stream, where Hansu and Sunja are growing closer, Lee Min-ho has a lot of ease and comfort. While he holds your attention in the scenes, he doesn’t overshadow Minha Kim with his persona."

Gong Hyo Jin, on the other hand, was last seen in the drama When the Camellia Blooms.

