Pachtaoge Song Teaser Shows Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi in Twisted Tale of Love

Two days before the full song is released, Vicky Kaushal gave us a sneak peek into the music video that he is starring in with Nora Fatehi. Titled Pachtaoge, the actors star as a romantic pair in this love song that has been sung by Arijit Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

A still from the song was released a few days back, and its teaser was revealed on Wednesday afternoon. The short video opens with heavy guitar strums, although no vocal is heard yet. The teaser gives us glimpses of Nora and Vicky sharing some cozy, romantic moments. It seems the makers haven't let go of the opportunity to use Nora's dancing skills, as she is also seen taking to the stage and performing some steps.

Revealing the teaser, T-Series said, "They have a story to say! Presenting a glimpse of their twisted tale of love in #PachtaogeTeaser out now." The music video was shot in Shimla in June. Director Arvindr Khaira shot for the song, which deals with love and betrayal, over a two-day schedule.

Take a look:

This is Vicky's first ever music video. Basking in the glory of his recent National Film Award win, the Uri: The Surgical Strike star told Mumbai Mirror recently that shooting with Nora in Shimla was a memorable experience. "When I heard the song for the first time, I was hooked and played it on loop for the longest time," the actor added. The full song will be out on August 23 and fans are eagerly waiting for it.

