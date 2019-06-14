Packed With Humour and Romance, Nagarjuna Returns With Manmadhudu 2 Teaser
Image courtesy: Nagarjuna Akkineni/ Twitter
Teaser to southern superstar Nagarjuna's much-anticipated Manmadhudu 2 has finally been revealed and the 75-second clip promises a lot of humour and romance to the sequel of the 2002 blockbuster Manmadhudu. The teaser kicks-off with the protagonist Nag being forced by everyone around him to get hitched as he is getting older. The teaser shows Nagarjuna playing an aged bachelor who declares that he does not fall in love but rather "I make love."
Nagarjuna’s decision to get hitched in the film is met with utter disbelief by those around him and they remark that there’s a time and place for everything and perhaps he’s a bit too late.
It’s time to have some fun and get some laughs with #Manmadhudu2Teaser 👉 https://t.co/knACGhF3w2 @Rakulpreet @23_rahulr @vennelakishore @AnnapurnaStdios @Viacom18Studios @AnandiArtsOffl @iAksharaGowda #ManamEnterprises— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) June 13, 2019
Manmadhudu 2 is scheduled to release on August 9.
Rahul Ravindran has helmed Manmadhudu 2, which is a sequel to the Nagarjuna – Sonali Bendre starrer Manmadhudu, one of the highest grossing Telugu films in 2002.
The 2002 Manmadhudu saw Nagarjuna essay the role of an extremely prejudiced man who loathed women, even though women found him extremely attractive. In the film, he eventually fell for his female colleague Sonali Bendre.
A stark contrast to his earlier role, going by the teaser, director Ravindran has completely flipped Nagarjuna's character from one who loathes women to a complete Casanova.
The film has Rakul Preet Singh playing the female protagonist and is produced by Annapurna Studios. The film also stars Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh, Nassar, Lakshmi and Devadarshini among others.
