I Dedicate Padma Honour to All Who've been Part of My Journey, Says Mohanlal in Emotional Post
Legendary Malayalam actor Mohanlal has dedicated his Padma Bhushan honour to all the people who have contributed to his 'worldly' journey in films.
File photo of Malayalam actor Mohanlal.
Legendary Malayalam actor Mohanlal has dedicated his Padma Bhushan honour to all the people who have contributed to his four-decade-long journey in films. The 58-year-old actor, who made his acting debut in 1978 with the film Thiranottam and went to establish himself as one of the most versatile performers, in an emotional social media post said there are scores of people whose love and blessing keeps him motivated to deliver his best as an entertainer.
"For me, its been a cinematic journey of 40 years, a journey in which my paths have crossed many thousands of people and well wishers. Right from the light boys on the set to the luminous galaxy of stars.
"From the ordinary man, woman and child on the street who has watched me on screen to the extraordinary personas who adorn the world we live in. There have been scores of people whose love, blessings and support, both big and small, have made me endeavour each walking day to try and live up to to their expectation," Mohanlal wrote on Facebook.
The actor said he was "humbled" by the honour bestowed upon him.
"It is to each one of them that I dedicate this honour conferred upon me, and for this I am truly Blessed. I am humbled by this recognition and am eternally grateful to one and all who have been part of this worldly journey of mine," he added.
In his illustrious career, Mohanlal has acted in over 300 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.
The actor will be next seen in Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial debut Lucifer and Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.
