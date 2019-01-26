English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Padma Awards 2019: Don't Need to be Extra Careful After This Recognition, Says Manoj Bajpayee
Actor Manoj Bajpayee is feeling ecstatic as his work has been recognised by the "highest office".
Facebook photo of Manoj Bajpayee.
New Delhi: Actor Manoj Bajpayee is feeling ecstatic as his work has been recognised by the "highest office". He says getting a Padma Shri is an honour for "your journey and conviction".
"It's a huge honour for any professional because it's not an honour for just one particular film or performance. It's an honour for your journey, for your conviction and belief that you had," Manoj told IANS in a telephonic interview on Saturday -- a day after being named for the Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian honour.
"Also, for the government it's a way of recognising contribution that one has made to cinema. So yes, I am feeling very happy about it. My family, friends and fans have been sending messages to me. I am feeling ecstatic that my work has been recognised by the highest office," he added.
Since his debut in Bollywood in mid-1990s, the National Award-winner has acted in mainstream as well as indie films.
Last year, the Bandit Queen actor featured in seven films - Aiyaary, Baaghi 2, Missing, Satyameva Jayate, Gali Guleiyan, Love Sonia and Bhonsle.
"I have always been very careful with my career. I don't need to be extra careful (after this recognition). I am known for the work that I do. So, the similar pattern will go on...choosing the films which matter to me...which are coming from my own conviction and belief," said Manoj.
"People who have been watching my performances, my films, have been a big support. If they are proud of my filmography and work, I am proud of what I have done," he added.
He will be next seen in Sonchiriya, which will hit the screens on March 1.The film is set in the 1970s, and focuses on a small town ruled by dacoits.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"It's a huge honour for any professional because it's not an honour for just one particular film or performance. It's an honour for your journey, for your conviction and belief that you had," Manoj told IANS in a telephonic interview on Saturday -- a day after being named for the Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian honour.
"Also, for the government it's a way of recognising contribution that one has made to cinema. So yes, I am feeling very happy about it. My family, friends and fans have been sending messages to me. I am feeling ecstatic that my work has been recognised by the highest office," he added.
Since his debut in Bollywood in mid-1990s, the National Award-winner has acted in mainstream as well as indie films.
Last year, the Bandit Queen actor featured in seven films - Aiyaary, Baaghi 2, Missing, Satyameva Jayate, Gali Guleiyan, Love Sonia and Bhonsle.
"I have always been very careful with my career. I don't need to be extra careful (after this recognition). I am known for the work that I do. So, the similar pattern will go on...choosing the films which matter to me...which are coming from my own conviction and belief," said Manoj.
"People who have been watching my performances, my films, have been a big support. If they are proud of my filmography and work, I am proud of what I have done," he added.
He will be next seen in Sonchiriya, which will hit the screens on March 1.The film is set in the 1970s, and focuses on a small town ruled by dacoits.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nartaki Natraj, Bharatnatyam Dancer, Becomes First Trans Person to Receive Padma Shri
- Thackeray Movie Review: The Film Stands on Nawazuddin's Shoulders, But What Hampers It is the Bias
- Hitler-owned Book Hints at Plans for North American Holocaust
- Music is Dope: Dopamine Plays a Role in The Enjoyment of Tunes
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results