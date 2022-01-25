Padma Awards 2022: Singer Sonu Nigam Honoured with Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan for Rashid Khan

Singer Sonu Nigam has been conferred with a Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India. The Padma awards were announced on the eve of Republic Day in a statement issued by the Union Home Ministry. A total of 107 eminent personalities were honoured with the Padma Shri, including Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra.

Sonu Nigam is one of the most popular singers in Hindi cinema, and has also lent his voice to songs in several other languages. He has also been a celebrity judge, music director and actor. Nigam is considered one of the most popular and influential singers of India.

Nigam began singing at the age of four, when he joined his father Agam Kumar Nigam on stage to sing Mohammed Rafi’s song “Kya Hua Tera Wada". He moved to Mumbai with his father to begin his Bollywood singing career at the age of 19.He was trained by Hindustani classical singer Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan.

In his career spanning nearly three decades, Sonu Nigam has been a playback singer for several hit films starring the biggest stars of India, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. He has also produced independent albums and several of his indi-pop songs are still popular.

classical musician Rashid Khan has been conferred with the Padma Vibhushan. Khan, who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2006, has sung for several Hindi films as well. His most popular track from Bollywood songs is ‘Aaoge Jab Tum Saajna’ from Jab We Met.

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards including 2 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per list below. The list comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan,

17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. 34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.