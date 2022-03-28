Padma Awards 2022: Sonu Nigam, Victor Banerjee Receive Honours From President Ram Nath Kovind

At the Civil Investiture Ceremony - Part II held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards of 2022. Among the prominent awardees from the world of music and entertainment were Padma Vibhushan recipient Hindustani classical maven Dr Prabha Atre, Padma Bhushan recipient actor Victor Banerjee and Padma Shri recipient singer Sonu Nigam.

The Padma awards were announced on the eve of Republic Day in a statement issued by the Union Home Ministry. A total of 107 eminent personalities were honoured with the Padma Shri. Sonu Nigam is one of the most popular singers in Hindi cinema, and has also lent his voice to songs in several other languages. He has also been a celebrity judge, music director and actor. Nigam is considered one of the most popular and influential singers of India.

President Ram Nath Kovind presents Padma Shri award to singer Sonu Nigam. pic.twitter.com/bgn5SForc1— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

At the Civil Investiture Ceremony – I held on March 21, the President had conferred two Padma Vibhushan, eight Padma Bhushan and 54 Padma Shri awards. Among the awardees was classical singer Rashid Khan, who was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan. Khan, who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2006, has sung for several Hindi films as well. His most popular track from Bollywood songs is ‘Aaoge Jab Tum Saajna’ from Jab We Met.

Advertisement

Padma awards are one of the highest civilian recognition in the country. The awards are given in several disciplines such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service, among others. In this year’s Padma list, there are 128 awards, comprising four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri recipients. As many as 34 recipients are women and 13 posthumous awardees.

‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field, according to a government release.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.