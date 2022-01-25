Padma Awards 2022: Vocalist Prabha Atre Awarded Padma Vibhushan, Actor Victor Banerjee Receives Padma Bhushan

Renowned classical vocalist Dr Prabha Atre of the Kirana Gharana was on Tuesday awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the nation’s second-highest civilian honour, which she dedicated to her parents, mentors and audience for their guidance and support. Kirana Gharana is among the most renowned lineages of classical music in the country, among its doyens being Bharat Ratna Bhimsen Joshi. Speaking to reporters, Atre, who was awarded the Padma Shri in 1990 and Padma Bhushan in 2002, said, “I am extremely happy for this recognition. I consider it as the blessings of my family members, friends and audience who supported me in my journey."

“There was no tradition of classical music or any kind of singing in my home, but I got into it. Looks like it was some divine message. I chose a unique path in my field and the audience appreciated it and continued supporting me," she added. She said putting a lot of thought into work brings one to a certain level of satisfaction.

“It makes you very happy when the audience notices your thought process behind the songs and compositions. I am thankful for receiving such support and acceptance," Atre said.

Meanwhile, actor Victor Banerjee was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the nation’s third-highest civilian award. Banerjee, 75, is known for several remarkable films like director David Lean’s production of A Passage To India, Satyajit Ray’s Ghare Baire for which he won a National Award, Shatranj Ke Khilari, James Ivory’s Hullaballoo Over Georgie And Bonnie’s Pictures, and Roman Polanski’s Bitter Moon.

The BAFTA nomiated actor was last seen in the film Sannyasi Deshonayok.

Other names in the list include classical musician Rashid Khan, who was conferred with the Padma Bhushan.

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

(With PTI inputs)

