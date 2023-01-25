Padma Awards 2023: Zakir Hussain Receives Padma Vibhushan, RRR Composer MM Keeravani, Raveena Tandon Awarded Padma Shri

RRR music composer MM Keeravani and Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon will be conferred with the Padma Shri - the fourth-highest civilian award of the Republic of India, whereas Zakir Hussain will be awarded the Padma Vibhushan - the second-highest civilian award. The Padma Awards were announced today, January 25. This is not the first time Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla player has been honoured with a Padma Award. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1988 and the Padma Bhushan in 2002.

MM Keeravani, on the other hand, has been making headlines recently for his music in SS Rajamouli’s film, RRR. His composition Naatu Naatu bagged a Golden Globe Award recently and the same got an Oscars nomination for Best Original Song.

Talking of Raveena Tandon, she is one of the most popular actresses in the Hindi film industry. She is a proud recipient of the National Film Award and Filmfare Awards. On the work front, she was last seen in the film K.G.F: Chapter 2.

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian awards in the country. They are conferred in three categories- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The awards are given in various fields such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil

service, etc.

Meanwhile, singers Vani Jairam and Suman Kalyanpur have been conferred with the Padma Bhushan, whereas Jodhaiyabai Baiga, Premjit Baria, Usha Barle, Hemant Chauhan, Bhanubhai Chitara, Hemoprova Chutia, Subhadra Devi, Hem Chandra Goswami, Pritikana Goswami and Ahmed Hussain & Shri Mohd Hussain, among others have been honoured with the Padma Shri.

