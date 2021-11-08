Padma Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami, Ekta Kapoor Honoured by President Ram Nath Kovind

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, singer Adnan Sami and producer Ekta Kapoor were honoured with the Padma Shri on Monday in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the capital. They were feted with the honour by President Ram Nath Kovind. Other recipients of the Padma Shri this year from the world of arts include filmmaker Karan Johar and late singer S.P. Balasubramaniam.

Kangana took to her Instagram story to share a screenshot about the news. The screenshot seems to be from a Kangana fan club. The post read, “Four times National Award winner Kangana Ranaut to be honoured with the fourth highest civilian honoured ‘Padma Shri’ on 8th November in New Delhi."

Pictures from the ceremony have been doing the rounds on social media, where Kangana is seen sporting a beautiful green-golden saree paired with stunning large jhumkas and a white face mask. Musician Adnani Sami looked dapper in a classic black sherwani with golden embroidery.

Last month, Kangana was feted with the Best Actress award for her performances in the Hindi films ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi’ and ‘Panga’ at the 67th National Film Awards.

SP Balasubrahmanyam, the singing legend from Tamil Nadu who passed away last year, is being awarded posthumously for his massive contribution to the arts. He was a playback singer, music director, actor and producer. He won six National Film awards for Best Male Playback Singer for his works in four different languages — Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

Classical singer Chhannulal Mishra was awarded the Padma Vibhushan. Hailing from Banaras, he is a noted exponent of the ‘Kirana’ gharana of Hindustani classical music and, especially, the ‘khayal’ and ‘Purab Ang’ thumri. He received the Padma Bhushan in 2010.

(With IANS inputs)

