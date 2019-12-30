Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Padma Lakshmi Mistaken for Priyanka Chopra by New York Magazine, Supermodel's Witty Reply

India-born supermodel Padma Lakshmi was recently mistaken for actress Priyanka Chopra by a New York magazine, and she had a witty yet fitting response to address it.

IANS

Updated:December 30, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
Padma got associated with New Yorker's celebrity cartoon takeover issue. The post carrying her portrait on the official Instagram account of the magazine was tagged to Priyanka Chopra.

Padma took a screenshot of the post and shared it on her Instagram handle, writing: "Thank you to the illustrious "@nydailynews" for the shoutout. I know to some we all look alike, but... #desilife #JustIndianThings."

The picture shows a black-and-white portrait of Padma with Priyanka's Instagram account handle tagged on it. The post on the New Yorker handle appears to have been removed.

Padma's post got several reactions from celebrities.

"Oh no," wrote actress Natalie Portman, while one user said: "This is the equivalent of tagging Christina Aguilera in a photo of Britney Spears."

In an interview to IANS in the past, Padma had expressed her happiness about Indians finding a place in the West.

"I am very happy to see many more Indian faces on TV and in the arts and in publishing... It was hard to be an immigrant in the 1970s and 1980s. I am lucky that I managed to somehow find a place for myself. It is not like that I had a grand plan. There was no guarantee that I would be successful," she said while reflecting back on her journey.

