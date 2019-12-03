Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Padmaavat Actor Jim Sarbh Wants to Explore Lead Roles Now

The actor says that he finds comedy genres the most difficult since it really needs everybody to be on the same page including directors, actors, editors and it is all in the timing,

IANS

Updated:December 3, 2019, 9:11 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Web Series Helps Create A Graph Your Character’s Journey Better, Says Made In Heaven Actor Jim Sarbh
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Actor Jim Sarbh is eager to dive deep into the world of showbiz and says he wants to do everything, from lead roles to comedy to thrillers.

"I want to do everything -- lead roles, comedy, thrillers and much more. Good comedy is the hardest among all according to me. Comedy really needs everybody to be on the same page including directors, actors, editors. It is all in the timing," Jim told IANS.

Jim entered Bollywood with a negative role in Neerja, and went on to prove his craft in projects like A Death in the Gunj, Raabta, Padmaavat, Sanju, and in web shows like Made in Heaven and House Arrest. He was also seen in an international film The Wedding Guest, also featuring Dev Patel and Radhika Apte. The film aired in India on &PrivéHD.

Looking back at his journey, he said, "I don't think there is anything particular that shapes me as an actor; everything has contributed towards being an actor, I try to be inspired by little things in life. The quality of your attention and understanding of a moment defines you as an actor."

While picking his roles, he looks for "different things depending on the project, some projects I look at the script while some of them I look forward to work with the directors".

Jim says working on an international production helped him grow in many ways. "I think it has moulded me in every shape and it has sculpted me in becoming who I am today. I hope to have more such projects to grow," he said, adding that he has "very fuzzy and warm memories" from the making of "The Wedding Guest".

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram