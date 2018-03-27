English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Padmaavat Is Now Screening On Amazon Prime Video; Watch Deepika's Announcement
Padmaavat is now streaming on Amazon's Prime Video service, as just announced by Amazon Prime Video's Twitter handle
Image: Youtube/ Stills from Padmaavat trailer
After being the center of controversy for several months before its release, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic period drama, Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, finally released all over the country with minimal cuts. Since its release, the film has earned over Rs 500 Crore at the box-ofice as people all over the country streamed into cinema halls, in the face of continuous protests by fringe Rajput groups like the Karni Sena.
Now, the film is streaming on Amazon's Prime Video service, as just announced by Amazon Prime Video's Twitter handle. The short clip shows Deepika, who played the titular queen Padmini in the film, announcing the release of the film on Amazon. Take a look at the clip below:
Experience the grandeur of @filmpadmaavat exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. @deepikapadukone @RanveerOfficial #PadmaavatOnAmazonhttps://t.co/762HGR3VUr pic.twitter.com/DJccfxhN83— Amazon PrimeVideo IN (@AmazonVideoIN) March 27, 2018
