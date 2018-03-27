GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Padmaavat Is Now Screening On Amazon Prime Video; Watch Deepika's Announcement

Padmaavat is now streaming on Amazon's Prime Video service, as just announced by Amazon Prime Video's Twitter handle

News18.com

Updated:March 27, 2018, 12:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Padmaavat Is Now Screening On Amazon Prime Video; Watch Deepika's Announcement
Image: Youtube/ Stills from Padmaavat trailer
After being the center of controversy for several months before its release, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic period drama, Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, finally released all over the country with minimal cuts. Since its release, the film has earned over Rs 500 Crore at the box-ofice as people all over the country streamed into cinema halls, in the face of continuous protests by fringe Rajput groups like the Karni Sena.

Now, the film is streaming on Amazon's Prime Video service, as just announced by Amazon Prime Video's Twitter handle. The short clip shows Deepika, who played the titular queen Padmini in the film, announcing the release of the film on Amazon. Take a look at the clip below:




Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Recommended For You