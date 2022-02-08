Padmini Kolhapure Reveals How Asha Bhosle is Coping Up With Her Sister Lata Mangeshkar's Demise

Lata Mangeshkar’s demise on Sunday left many of her fans and her family members in a state of grieving. The singer passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday after she contracted COVID-19. Lata Ji had been working as a playback singer since 1942 and her siblings Asha Bhosle, Meena Khadikar, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar also belong to the singing field. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Lata ji’s niece Padmini Kolhapure described how Bhosle is coping with the loss. The actress told the entertainment portal, “She is broken down.”

Bhosle even remembered her sister on Instagram as she shared a throwback picture from her childhood. The two notable singers were seen sitting next to each other in the picture. Bhosle shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, “Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the. Didi and I (The good old days of childhood).”

Fans of Bhosle and his late sister have been extending their support to the actress on social media. Commenting on Bhosle’s Instagram post, one user wrote, “Sending you love and strength during this dark time.” Another user commented, “Huge respect for both you and Lata Maa.” Some asked her to “stay strong,” during this time.

Talking about Lata ji’s impact around the world, Padmini told Pinkvilla, “I have seen the craze for her when we went for shows to America. I consider myself so blessed to have witnessed all of this in that era. When we went to Maple Leaf Gardens and performed, or when we were at Madison Square Avenue, Lata Mangeshkar was like a goddess over there. Public would throng the stadiums to see her. In fact, in one of our recent conversations, she told me about this perfume that I was wearing when we were on stage years ago. Can you imagine her memory?”

While Lata Ji was still in hospital, Asha told ETimes, “Unke ghar par (Prabhukunj, Peddar Road) Shiv Bhagwan ke rudras bithaye hain aur puja-paath kar rahe hain for her recovery (We are praying and performing special rituals at her residence for her recovery).”

