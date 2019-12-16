Padmini Kolhapure's Son Priyaank Excited About Debut Film Sab Kushal Mangal
The upcoming actor is in complete awe of his co-star Akshaye Khanna and said that his humble and sweet nature made him comfortable on the sets.
Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming film "Sab Kushal Mangal", and he is in complete awe of his co-star Akshaye Khanna.
"It was a really amazing experience. I can't really express my emotions through words. His humble and sweet nature made me feel comfortable on set.
"After working with him, I respect him more for the person he is. He is nothing less of an elder brother to me. And after working closely with him and rehearsing scenes together, I feel very fortunate that I share an amazing relationship with him. This whole experience is really special," Priyaank said.
Directed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap, "Sab Kushal Mangal" is an upcoming rom-com. In the film, Priyaank plays Pappu Mishra - a news anchor.
Akshaye is also co-producing the movie and said in an eariler statement, "I really liked the story and the character. Also, the fact that the comedy is never forced, it is situational.”
The film also stars actor Ravi Kishan's daughter Riva Kishan. It is slated to release on January 3, 2020.
