Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma Marries Karim Morani's Daughter Shaza, Stars Attend Bash

Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma got married in a quiet ceremony to producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza on Thursday. The couple had a court marriage in the morning and later threw a party for their friends and family members in Mumbai, which was attended by cousin Shraddha Kapoor, alongwith other Bollywood stars like Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Bhagyashree, Juhi Chawla, and others.

The couple posed for the paparazzi post the wedding function. Priyaank looked handsome in a white kurta with a yellow jacket over it and white pyjama while Shaza looked pretty in a golden saree.

Shraddha Kapoor arrived for the celebrations in a white sharara set, carrying a golden handbag. Her father Shakti Kapoor and mother Shivangi Kolhapure, who is Padmini's sister, were also at the bash.

Anil Kapoor was accompanied by wife Sunita Kapoor and Boney Kapoor. Actor-politician Sunny Deol also attended the party. Filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi was seen with his wife. Other actors from the '80s and '90s and Padmini's contemporaries such as Poonam Dhillon also attended the party.

The yesteryear actress herself shared photos and videos from the wedding on Instagram.

Priyaank and Shaza know each other for almost a decade now. The couple is yet to finalise their honeymoon destination, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.