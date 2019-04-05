English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Padosan Makes It to IMDb's Top 100 Indian Movies List
Actress Saira Banu, who featured in 'Padosan' alongside Sunil Dutt, Kishore Kumar and Mehmood, was delighted when the list was released.
A still from 'Padosan'
Loading...
The 1968 film Padosan has entered the top 100 Indian Movie List of IMDb. Veteran actress Saira Banu says the movie was offered to her early in her career and she is glad that she could stand up to the "formidable" talent of her co-stars.
"I'm truly happy to learn that 'Padosan' figures in the count of top 100 films of India on IMDb," Saira said in a statement. She co-starred in the film with Sunil Dutt, Kishore Kumar and Mehmood.
Directed by Jyoti Swaroop, the comedy film is about a simple man from a village who falls in love with his fashionable and very urban neighbour. He enlists the help of his musical-theatre friends to woo the girl-next-door away from her music teacher who always seems to be around her. It is a remake of the Bengali film Pasher Bari.
"'Padosan' came to me in the early stages of my career when I was myself a carefree, extremely happy and lively young woman full of the joie de vivre that comes when one's dreams come true. Much of the vibrancy you can see in the character of Bindu is a reflection of my real personality at that time," Banu said.
She added further, "Needless to say I thoroughly enjoyed my work and I was effortlessly standing up to the formidable talents of my co-stars who were brilliant in comedy and very popular and respected actors."
Looking back, the actress, who got married to Dilip Kumar in 1966, said, "I was newly married to Dilip saheb and I received the highest compliment any actor can receive when he watched the film and commended my innate sense of precise comic timing."
Saira, 74, turned emotional as she recounted fond memories of her mother Naseem Banu, who "took pains to design the beautiful saris and dresses I wore in the film which became trendsetters".
Follow @News18Movies for more
"I'm truly happy to learn that 'Padosan' figures in the count of top 100 films of India on IMDb," Saira said in a statement. She co-starred in the film with Sunil Dutt, Kishore Kumar and Mehmood.
Directed by Jyoti Swaroop, the comedy film is about a simple man from a village who falls in love with his fashionable and very urban neighbour. He enlists the help of his musical-theatre friends to woo the girl-next-door away from her music teacher who always seems to be around her. It is a remake of the Bengali film Pasher Bari.
"'Padosan' came to me in the early stages of my career when I was myself a carefree, extremely happy and lively young woman full of the joie de vivre that comes when one's dreams come true. Much of the vibrancy you can see in the character of Bindu is a reflection of my real personality at that time," Banu said.
She added further, "Needless to say I thoroughly enjoyed my work and I was effortlessly standing up to the formidable talents of my co-stars who were brilliant in comedy and very popular and respected actors."
Looking back, the actress, who got married to Dilip Kumar in 1966, said, "I was newly married to Dilip saheb and I received the highest compliment any actor can receive when he watched the film and commended my innate sense of precise comic timing."
Saira, 74, turned emotional as she recounted fond memories of her mother Naseem Banu, who "took pains to design the beautiful saris and dresses I wore in the film which became trendsetters".
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Irrfan Khan Returns to Work with 'Angrezi Medium', Makers Share Picture from Udaipur
- This is How Shruti Marathe Reacted to a Producer Asking Her To 'Compromise'
- Boeing CEO Says 'Sorry For the Lives Lost' After Preliminary Report on Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max 8 Crash
- Real-Life Rickroll: British Citizens Want Rick Astley to Become the Next Prime Minister
- Music Streaming Wars: Apple Music Cuts Subscription Price in India, Now Starts at Rs 99 Per Month
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results