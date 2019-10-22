Pagalpanti Trailer: Get Ready for a Laugh Riot with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor

The makers of the laughter riot Welcome are back, and this time with a more hilarious cast and script. The makers of Pagalpanti have dropped the trailer of this multi-starrer, and the viewers can't help but roll on the floor laughing. Starring John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Ileana D'cruz and Urvashi Rautela, the cast also has Anil Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.

The movie trailer comes with a warning of not applying too much brain. While it is impossible to figure out the possible plot from the trailer, the three-minute long video is contains a number of hilarious punchlines.

John, who was last seen in the hard-hitting Batla House, shared the trailer of his upcoming comedy on Instagram:

The movie is directed by Anees Bazmee and has been bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The soundtrack at the background reminds one of Welcome, the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer comedy flick also directed by Bazmee.

As it is clear from the trailer, while Ileana is paired with John Abraham, Urvashi Rautela is cast opposite Arshad Warsi and Kriti Kharbanda is Pulkit Samrat's love interest in the movie. Anil Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla play brother-in-laws in the movie.

With a script by Bazmee, Rajeev Kaul and Praful Parekh and music by Sajid-Wajid, Pagalpanti is slated to release on November 22.

