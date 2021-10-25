'Pahile Na Me Tula' Fame Tanvi Mundle’s Father Passes Away, Actor Pens Emotional Post

Popular Zee Marathi daily soap, “Pahile Na Me Tula", fame Tanvi Mundle’s father Prakash Mundle has passed away, the actor shared recently on her Instagram page. Tanvi remembered her father and dedicated an emotional post to him on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of herself with her father, the actor wrote, “You are the best friend of my life and it is my good fortune that I am your daughter. Very loving Abu. See you whenever my time comes… Om Shanti."

IG post link:

Tanvi shared a special bond with her father. She said that she will definitely meet her father whenever her time comes.

In the post, her co-stars in the series, her fans, and some other friends have expressed their heartfelt condolences to her and the family.

Talking about the actor, Tanvi is a native of Kudal Town in Sindhudurg district in Maharashtra. She completed her schooling from Kudal.

She joined Baba Vardam Theaters Group in Kudal and that’s where her journey towards becoming an actor also started. Later, she took acting lessons from Lalit Kala Kendra in Pune. The actor was impressive as a theatre artist. She also holds a gold medal for her performance in various one-act plays and drama competitions.

Tanvi made her debut in the Marathi film industry with the film Colourphool, which was released on July 2, 2021. The film was helmed by Prakash Kunte and produced by Maansi and Munna Shukul. In the film, the actor worked with Sai Tamhankar and Lalit Prabhakar.

The actor received a good review for her performance in the film after Mahesh Kothare chose her for the lead role in Pahile Na Me Tula. However, due to the poor response of the audience and the lack of an engaging plot, the series was put on hold. Tanvi’s role and her performance in the series were much appreciated by the viewers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.