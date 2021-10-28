Pahlaj Nihalanai, Ex-Chairperson of Censor Board, Back With His Next Production. Details

Producer and former chairperson of Censor Board Pahlaj Nihalani, who had produced numerous hit films in the ’80s and ’90s, has wrapped the shooting for his upcoming movie “Anaari is Back". The movie features newcomers, but the names of these actors have not been disclosed yet. Nihalani had announced the shooting of the film early this year.

A picture, said to be related to the movie, is going viral on social media. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared this picture on his Instagram. In the photograph, a man is seen standing with a clapboard, which has the name of the movie written on it. The name of the production house is “Chirag Deep International" and the picture is dated 05/02/2021.

According to reports, most of the shooting for the film has been completed in Lucknow and nearby areas. Pahlaj Nihalani had also met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in connection with the shooting of the film. The former Censor Board chairperson had reportedly told the Uttar Pradesh chief minister that he would make a movie on Ayodhya.

Pahlaj Nihalani is known for giving breaks to many actors such as Govinda, Neelam, Chunky Pandey, and Divya Bharti. With Govinda, he gave many hit films such as Shola Aur Shabnam, Ilzaam etc. Pahlaj’s first production outing was the film “Hathkadi" released in 1982. He also produced the film ‘Rangeela Raja’ starring Govinda which was released in 2019.

