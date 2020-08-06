Pahlaj Nihalani To Direct Multi-lingual Film Ayodhya Ki Katha

Filmmaker and former Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Pahlaj Nihalani will be directing a multi-lingual film Ayodhya Ki Katha, which will go on floors in November. Film trade analyst Komal Nahta took to Twitter to announce the film.

Nahta tweeted, "*Pahlaj Nihalani’s “Ayodhya Ki Katha”* Shoot to commence from 21st November. It is a multi-lingual film with multi star cast. The film is schedule to release in Diwali 2021."

Along with the announcement, the first look poster of the film was also shared, which showed an animated portrait of Lord Ram indicating that the film will be based on the epic Ramayana. The cast of the film hasn't been announced yet.

The filmmaker's last release was Rangeela Raja, a comedy starring Govinda in a double-role. The film also starred Mishika Chourasia, Shakti Kapoor, Digangana Suryavanshi, Anupama Agnihotri and Prem Chopra in pivotal roles. The film, written and produced by Nahlani, could not make much noise at the box office.