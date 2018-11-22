English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pahlaj Nihalani’s Rangeela Raja Promotes Misogyny, Adultery, Crimes Against Women, Says CBFC
The CBFC also expressed strict reservations on the film’s use of derogatory words like “kadak ghevar” to discuss women.
Govinda in a still from Rangeela Raja. (Image: Instagram/Rangeela Raja)
Loading...
Justifying the 20 cuts it has demanded in Rangeela Raja, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) told Bombay high court on Wednesday that Pahlaj Nihalani’s upcoming film glorifies misogyny, adultery and rape.
“In a social milieu where we are taking strong actions on objectification of women, crimes against women, the examining committee of the CBFC has very responsibly suggested the aforesaid excisions or modifications in the film in public interest,” stated a CBFC affidavit filed in the HC.
In its affidavit, the board said it objects to how Rangeela Raja’s hero — played by Govinda — “is shown as having no repentance of his actions and crimes, including rape, adultery and treating women as a commodity for his sensual pleasures.”
The CBFC also expressed strict reservations on the film’s use of derogatory words like “kadak ghevar” to discuss women. In one of the scenes, rape is referred to as “swadishth khana” in the film.
Notably, Rangeela Raja has been written and produced by Nihalani, who was infamous for censoring films with an iron fist, mostly on grounds of vulgarity and obscenity, when he was CBFC’s chairman between 2015-2017.
Calling the cuts ordered by the CBFC absurd, Nihalani earlier told IANS, “There is no vulgarity, no double meaning dialogues. Still I’ve been asked to delete a massive number of dialogues and scenes. In one sequence my heroine asks my hero what he’d like as guru dakshina. He says Eklavya cut his thumb and gave it to his guru, to which she tells the hero he can cut her lips. There is no kiss. Only a suggestion of a kiss. Still I’ve been asked to cut out this harmless playful scene. Why? Movies like Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan are filled with kissing and lovemaking scenes and yet passed with a ‘UA.”
Follow @News18Movies for more.
“In a social milieu where we are taking strong actions on objectification of women, crimes against women, the examining committee of the CBFC has very responsibly suggested the aforesaid excisions or modifications in the film in public interest,” stated a CBFC affidavit filed in the HC.
In its affidavit, the board said it objects to how Rangeela Raja’s hero — played by Govinda — “is shown as having no repentance of his actions and crimes, including rape, adultery and treating women as a commodity for his sensual pleasures.”
The CBFC also expressed strict reservations on the film’s use of derogatory words like “kadak ghevar” to discuss women. In one of the scenes, rape is referred to as “swadishth khana” in the film.
Notably, Rangeela Raja has been written and produced by Nihalani, who was infamous for censoring films with an iron fist, mostly on grounds of vulgarity and obscenity, when he was CBFC’s chairman between 2015-2017.
Calling the cuts ordered by the CBFC absurd, Nihalani earlier told IANS, “There is no vulgarity, no double meaning dialogues. Still I’ve been asked to delete a massive number of dialogues and scenes. In one sequence my heroine asks my hero what he’d like as guru dakshina. He says Eklavya cut his thumb and gave it to his guru, to which she tells the hero he can cut her lips. There is no kiss. Only a suggestion of a kiss. Still I’ve been asked to cut out this harmless playful scene. Why? Movies like Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan are filled with kissing and lovemaking scenes and yet passed with a ‘UA.”
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Friday 16 November , 2018 Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Update: Soon Users Will Watch Videos Directly From Notifications
- Ravichandran Ashwin Schools Trolls Questioning His Record On Australian Pitches
- India vs Australia 2nd T20I: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming of Ind vs Aus Match Online
- Ranji Trophy Takeaways: Kerala, Manipur Register Historic Wins; Milind Kumar Continues to Pile on Runs
- Claudio Ranieri's Task at Struggling Fulham: Getting Back to Basics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...