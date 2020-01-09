Take the pledge to vote

Pakistan Army Spokesman Tweets Praising Deepika Padukone, But Deletes Later

Pakistan Army spokesman tweeted from his personal account to appreciate Deepika Padukone, but soon deleted the tweet. She made a surprise visit to the the Jawaharlal Nehru University to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by a mob.

PTI

Updated:January 9, 2020, 1:10 PM IST
Pakistan Army Spokesman Tweets Praising Deepika Padukone, But Deletes Later
Deepika Padukone smiles for a photo as she walks the red carpet at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. (Image: AFP)

Pakistan Army spokesman on Wednesday praised Bollywood star Deepika Padukone as a "brave person" for standing with the protestors at the JNU, but soon deleted the tweet.

Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted from his personal account to appreciate Padukone's courage. But for unknown reasons, the army spokesman deleted the tweet only after a short time.

Read: Kartik Aaryan Supports Deepika Padukone Over JNU Visit, Says 'I Respect What She Did'

"Kudos @deepikapadukone for standing both with youth and the truth. You have proved to be a brave person in difficult environment earning respect. Humanity is above everything," he said in now-deleted tweet.

Padukone made a surprise visit to the the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday evening to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by a mob.

The 34-year-old star was on Wednesday the cynosure of national attention earning bouquets but also many brickbats on social media and elsewhere for her decision to visit the JNU.

Read: Chhapaak Movie Review: Deepika Padukone Plays Shero with Aplomb in This Important Film

