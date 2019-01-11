English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Came, Killed Our Soldiers & We've Taken Revenge, How is It a Propaganda Film?: Rawal on 'Uri'
In 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', Rawal’s role is said to be inspired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
File photo of actor Paresh Rawal.
Paresh Rawal's latest film Uri: The Surgical Strike releases on Friday. The film, inspired by true events, is based on the Indian Army’s surgical strikes on Pakistan as a retaliation for the Uri attack in 2016.
The trailer of the film garnered much appreciation for its thrilling action and realistic portrayal of on-ground combat. However, some dubbed the movie as "jingoistic" and a "propaganda film."
Responding to the same, Rawal told PTI, “If we have done something good then we should be proud of it and we are showcasing that in a film. How is it a propaganda film? Pakistan came, attacked, killed our soldiers and we have taken revenge and given them a befitting reply."
Rawal said he gets furious when people raise doubts over the authenticity of surgical strikes.
"Some even said Pakistan did not verify it. They are not going to accept that this has happened. Army has taken such a big step so instead of praising their work, one doubts their efforts," Rawal added.
In Uri, Rawal’s role is said to be inspired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
Rawal, 68, said with films like Uri one has to stay true to how the incident unfolded in real life. One can’t fictionalise things and can’t show it in a shallow way. They (army) accomplished success and one cannot play their efforts lightly.
