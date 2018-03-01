GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pakistan Decries Ban on Its Artistes in India

IANS

Updated:March 1, 2018, 10:34 AM IST
Pakistan flag. (Image for representation Only. Photo: Reuters)


Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday criticised India for "anti-Pakistan prejudice" as the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) upheld its ban on Pakistani performing artistes.

"It is unfortunate that art and cinema, which bring people together by acting as cultural bridges, are being held hostage to hate and xenophobia," Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal said.

"Unfortunately this decision, following several others, including non-issuance of visas to Pakistani pilgrims, refusal to allow participation of Sikhs and Katas Raj pilgrims, and cancellation of sports matches, underscores the growing intolerance and bias prevalent in India," Faisal said.

These decisions taken and/or upheld by the Indian government "expose it of (becoming) a sham-ocracy", the spokesperson said.

