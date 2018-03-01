English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Decries Ban on Its Artistes in India
These decisions taken and/or upheld by the Indian government "expose it of (becoming) a sham-ocracy", the spokesperson said.
Pakistan flag. (Image for representation Only. Photo: Reuters)
Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday criticised India for "anti-Pakistan prejudice" as the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) upheld its ban on Pakistani performing artistes.
"It is unfortunate that art and cinema, which bring people together by acting as cultural bridges, are being held hostage to hate and xenophobia," Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal said.
"Unfortunately this decision, following several others, including non-issuance of visas to Pakistani pilgrims, refusal to allow participation of Sikhs and Katas Raj pilgrims, and cancellation of sports matches, underscores the growing intolerance and bias prevalent in India," Faisal said.
