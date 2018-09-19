GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pakistan is Trolling India for Showing an IT Park as ISI Headquarters in New Film

Genius, in an embarrassing blunder, shows Lahore’s popular Arfa Karim Tower — a software technology park — as ISI headquarters, which, in reality is in Islamabad.

News18.com

Updated:September 19, 2018, 10:20 AM IST
Pakistan is Trolling India for Showing an IT Park as ISI Headquarters in New Film
Genius stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and debutant Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles. (Image: Twitter)
It is not uncommon for Hindi films to get their facts wrong. Several filmmakers have made blunders on screen, which, over the years, become a part of memorable trivia.

However, Pakistan is not taking Bollywood’s lack of fact checking too kindly. Case in point: Anil Sharma’s Genius.
The film, which released in August, stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, veteran actor Mithun Chakrabarty and debutant Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles.

In a sequence, the film shows Lahore’s popular Arfa Karim Tower — a software technology park — as Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters, which, in reality is Islamabad.

Umar Saif, a Pakistani academic-computer scientist took to Twitter on Tuesday to point out the mistake. Sharing the clip from the film, he wrote, “Arfa technology park making waves beyond borders. P.S. Bollywood needs better script writers.”

Saif’s tweet has been doing the rounds on Twitter with other Pakistanis trolling Bollywood for making such an embarrassing blunder. One wrote, “Arfa Karim Tower, Lahore being shown as ISI headquarters in Islamabad. How hard is it to Google huh??? Hadd hogayi”





Another said, “So Arfa Kareem Software Technology Park got the headquarters of ISI too. Lmao!”

A third tweeted, “Thats not ISI Headquarters, and thats NOT even Islamabad. Come in India, you're better than this, at least i Believe ”





Yet another wrote, “So all this time we’ve been living in Islamabad? Thanks for correcting our geography #Bollywood”







Seriously, Bollywood. You sure can do better than this.
