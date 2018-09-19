English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan is Trolling India for Showing an IT Park as ISI Headquarters in New Film
Genius, in an embarrassing blunder, shows Lahore’s popular Arfa Karim Tower — a software technology park — as ISI headquarters, which, in reality is in Islamabad.
Genius stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and debutant Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
It is not uncommon for Hindi films to get their facts wrong. Several filmmakers have made blunders on screen, which, over the years, become a part of memorable trivia.
However, Pakistan is not taking Bollywood’s lack of fact checking too kindly. Case in point: Anil Sharma’s Genius.
The film, which released in August, stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, veteran actor Mithun Chakrabarty and debutant Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles.
In a sequence, the film shows Lahore’s popular Arfa Karim Tower — a software technology park — as Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters, which, in reality is Islamabad.
Umar Saif, a Pakistani academic-computer scientist took to Twitter on Tuesday to point out the mistake. Sharing the clip from the film, he wrote, “Arfa technology park making waves beyond borders. P.S. Bollywood needs better script writers.”
Saif’s tweet has been doing the rounds on Twitter with other Pakistanis trolling Bollywood for making such an embarrassing blunder. One wrote, “Arfa Karim Tower, Lahore being shown as ISI headquarters in Islamabad. How hard is it to Google huh??? Hadd hogayi”
Another said, “So Arfa Kareem Software Technology Park got the headquarters of ISI too. Lmao!”
A third tweeted, “Thats not ISI Headquarters, and thats NOT even Islamabad. Come in India, you're better than this, at least i Believe ”
Yet another wrote, “So all this time we’ve been living in Islamabad? Thanks for correcting our geography #Bollywood”
Seriously, Bollywood. You sure can do better than this.
However, Pakistan is not taking Bollywood’s lack of fact checking too kindly. Case in point: Anil Sharma’s Genius.
The film, which released in August, stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, veteran actor Mithun Chakrabarty and debutant Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles.
In a sequence, the film shows Lahore’s popular Arfa Karim Tower — a software technology park — as Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters, which, in reality is Islamabad.
Umar Saif, a Pakistani academic-computer scientist took to Twitter on Tuesday to point out the mistake. Sharing the clip from the film, he wrote, “Arfa technology park making waves beyond borders. P.S. Bollywood needs better script writers.”
Arfa technology park making waves beyond borders.
P.S. Bollywood needs better script writers. pic.twitter.com/vCeff7GYSj
— Umar Saif (@umarsaif) September 18, 2018
Saif’s tweet has been doing the rounds on Twitter with other Pakistanis trolling Bollywood for making such an embarrassing blunder. One wrote, “Arfa Karim Tower, Lahore being shown as ISI headquarters in Islamabad. How hard is it to Google huh??? Hadd hogayi”
Arfa Karim Tower, Lahore being shown as ISI headquarters in Islamabad.
How hard is it to Google huh???
Hadd hogayi https://t.co/w7tqnjBJi7
— Ahaz Makhdoom (@ABSMakhdoom) September 18, 2018
Another said, “So Arfa Kareem Software Technology Park got the headquarters of ISI too. Lmao!”
So Arfa Kareem Software Technology Park got the headquarters of ISI too. Lmao!
— Muhammad Arshad Mukhtar (@Muhamma07815324) September 18, 2018
A third tweeted, “Thats not ISI Headquarters, and thats NOT even Islamabad. Come in India, you're better than this, at least i Believe ”
Thats not ISI Headquarters, and thats NOT even Islamabad
Come in India, you're better than this, at least i Believe
— اسد الرحمن (@AsadRehman_) September 18, 2018
Yet another wrote, “So all this time we’ve been living in Islamabad? Thanks for correcting our geography #Bollywood”
So all this time we’ve been living in Islamabad? Thanks for correcting our geography #Bollywood https://t.co/NKfw2oQXs4
— Areej M (@amehdij) September 18, 2018
so as per Bollywood, I am ISI agent now :P https://t.co/bD1srQ0zSJ
— Awais (@Aysh_pk) September 18, 2018
Seriously, Bollywood. You sure can do better than this.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Friday 14 September , 2018 Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav Star as India Women Beat Sri Lanka in First T20I
- Sunny Leone and Her Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Delhi: Tell Them Apart
- Vasu: Hong Kong Alert India to Potential Banana Peels on Road to World Cup
- WATCH | Pakistan's Well-rounded Batting Unit a Threat to India: Kalra
- Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Spotted Prior to India Launch
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...