Pak Petition Seeks Priyanka Chopra's Removal as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Over 'Jai Hind' Tweet
An online petition that was initially approved by 2,200 signatories seeks to remove Priyanka Chopra from the honorary Goodwill Ambassador position.
Image: AP
Priyanka Chopra was made the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in December 2016 and now an online petition has been filed that seeks to remove her from the honorary post. The petition has been started by people in Pakistan who are upset with the Isn't It Romantic actor for congratulating the Indian Air Force for the air strikes across the Line of Control. The online petition against Priyanka also mentions UN and UNICEF as well.
The actor tweeted, “Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces” after the Indian Air Force conducted multiple air strikes in Pakistan’s Balakot. Although many actors from Bollywood congratulated the IAF and the Indian government over the move, Priyanka's response did not fare well with people in Pakistani nationals, who claimed that the actor ‘cheered for war’, despite being the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.
The petition uploaded on Avaaz.org reads, "War between two nuclear powers can only lead to destruction & death. As goodwill ambassador of UNICEF, Priyanka Chopra was supposed to stay neutral & peaceful but her tweet in favour of Indian arm forces after they invaded Pakistan airspace shows otherwise. She doesn’t deserve this title anymore.”
Twelve days after the Pulwama terror attack, on February 26, India had launched an anti-terror strike against terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad's (JeM) training camp in Balakot, Pakistan.
Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces 🇮🇳 🙏🏽— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 26, 2019
