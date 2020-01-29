Take the pledge to vote

Pakistan Recreated in Bhopal for Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Nora Fatehi Shoots Action Sequences

Nora Fatehi, who plays an Indian spy in the film, has been shooting for some pivotal sequences since a fortnight in Bhopal, where Pakistan has been recreated for the film.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 29, 2020, 1:02 PM IST
Nora Fatehi is currently shooting power-packed action sequences for Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the actress kicked off work on her portions in the war drama on January 12 in Bhopal, where the team has recreated Pakistan.

Nora, who plays an Indian spy in the film, has been shooting for some pivotal sequences since a fortnight. A source was quoted as saying, "The scenes included high-octane action and chase set-pieces and a dance number. Her work in this schedule will wrap up on January 31."

The source further said that the makers are working hard to create the aura of 1970's to make the film look as realistic as possible. Even the smallest of details are taken care of.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India is set in 1971, during the Indo-Pak war and revolves around the story of the then Indian Air Force squadron leader Vijay Karnik (played by Ajay Devgn), who reconstructed the destroyed IAF airstrip in Bhuj with the help of 300 local women.

The project also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk and Jay Patel in pivotal roles.

Nora was last seen in the dance movie Street Dancer 3D. The film also starred Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in pivotal roles. She will be next seen in a special appearance in the upcoming action-thriller Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

