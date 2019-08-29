Take the pledge to vote

Pakistan to Make Comedy Movie on IAF Pilot Abhinandan in Response to Bollywood Film on Balakot

After Vivek Oberoi announced a film on IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, a Pakistani filmmaker has reportedly decided to make a comedy film on the Balakot air strike incident.

Trending Desk

August 29, 2019
Pakistan to Make Comedy Movie on IAF Pilot Abhinandan in Response to Bollywood Film on Balakot
IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.(Image: PTI)
A few days ago, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who was last seen in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic, had announced that he is making a movie on IAF' Balakot air strike. The actor had announced that the movie will be titled Balakot and will be based on the air strikes as well as the capture and subsequent release of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

While Bollywood is planning to make a movie on IAF pilot Abhinandan, who was held captive by Pakistan, the neighboring country is reportedly planning to make a film in an attempt to mock the pilot. According to news reports, veteran Pakistani writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar will pen down and direct a comedy movie on the apprehension of IAF pilot Abhinandan, which will be titled as Abhinandan Come On.

While details about the movie haven't been revealed, it is being speculated that actor Shamoom Abbasi will essay the role of pilot. According to Dunya News, actor Abbasi confirmed the news, saying, "What is to come will be a surprise for his fans and the Pakistani audience."

As per the reports so far, the makers will start shooting from September onwards. The film will be released on February 27, 2020, which is the same date on which the Indian pilot was captured by Pakistan. This will be the second directorial by Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, whose debut movie Kaaf Kangana is all set to release on October 25, 2019.

