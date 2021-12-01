Pakistani Activist Upset With Mahira Khan's Choice of 'Regressive' Characters, Twitter Agrees

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan is not just famous in her home country but also in India. The actor made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, which was loved and appreciated by her fans. But these days, her fans are a little upset with Mahira’s choice of projects.

Pakistani Woman Rights Activist Kanwal Ahmed recently called out Mahira for her choice of characters on TV dramas. Kanwal believes that Mahira often chooses characters of a tormented or a mentally tortured woman. The activist believes that Mahira is a huge and well-known name and when she does these things, it makes women’s image look suppressed.

Also Mahira KNOWS and acknowledges the damage caused by regressive content that romanticizes abuse. Yet she repeatedly takes on roles that strengthen that same problematic narrative.She’s a great actress and an icon in our country. We want and expect much, much better from her. https://t.co/lkBZHPoceA pic.twitter.com/SVYt5bBDHg— Kanwal Ahmed (@kanwalful) November 29, 2021

In a tweet, Kanwal has also raised questions about Mahira Khan’s choice of characters. She said, “Also Mahira knows and acknowledges the damage caused by regressive content that romanticised abuse. Yet, she repeatedly takes on roles that strengthen the same problematic narrative." The activist further wrote, “She’s a great actor and an icon in our country. We want and expect much, much better from her."

Along with this tweet, Kanwal has also shared a small clip. It is worth watching as it explains exactly what the activist is talking about.

Many agreed to Kanwal’s assessment of Mahira’s characters. Here’re some responses:

This is my beef with people like her. They use their privilege to make money and still push regressive ideas, all the while living life with a lot more freedom than they advocate for "ordinary" women. Patriarchy zindabad.— Urooj Janjua (@Roojinator) November 29, 2021

I was literally ranting to my mom about the same damn thing the other day.— ♡◇♡ (@brainnfogg) November 30, 2021

I personally feel hurt for such narrative. It's violent and of harresment. Unnatural and viewers can't acknowledge such attitude.— KHAN, HAMAD HUSSAIN. (@hamadhussain1) November 30, 2021

Now, It will be interesting to see if and how the actor reacts to this.

