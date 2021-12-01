CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Movies#Coronavirus#IPL#Bollywood#Parliament
Home » News » Movies » Pakistani Activist Upset With Mahira Khan's Choice of 'Regressive' Characters, Twitter Agrees
2-MIN READ

Pakistani Activist Upset With Mahira Khan's Choice of 'Regressive' Characters, Twitter Agrees

Many agreed to Kanwal's assessment of Mahira's characters.

Many agreed to Kanwal's assessment of Mahira's characters.

Along with this tweet, Kanwal has also shared a small clip. It is worth watching as it explains exactly what the activist is talking about.

Entertainment Bureau

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan is not just famous in her home country but also in India. The actor made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, which was loved and appreciated by her fans. But these days, her fans are a little upset with Mahira’s choice of projects.

Pakistani Woman Rights Activist Kanwal Ahmed recently called out Mahira for her choice of characters on TV dramas. Kanwal believes that Mahira often chooses characters of a tormented or a mentally tortured woman. The activist believes that Mahira is a huge and well-known name and when she does these things, it makes women’s image look suppressed.

In a tweet, Kanwal has also raised questions about Mahira Khan’s choice of characters. She said, “Also Mahira knows and acknowledges the damage caused by regressive content that romanticised abuse. Yet, she repeatedly takes on roles that strengthen the same problematic narrative." The activist further wrote, “She’s a great actor and an icon in our country. We want and expect much, much better from her."

RELATED NEWS

Along with this tweet, Kanwal has also shared a small clip. It is worth watching as it explains exactly what the activist is talking about.

Many agreed to Kanwal’s assessment of Mahira’s characters. Here’re some responses:

Now, It will be interesting to see if and how the actor reacts to this.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.
Tags
first published:December 01, 2021, 11:41 IST