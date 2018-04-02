GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Let Them Show Our Drama Serials and Films First, Says Pakistani Actor Mehwish Hayat

Mehwish, who made heads turn in the UAE-based Amato Couture pale pink gown, took to Instagram to share her joy. In an elaborate post, the actor said that her success is not measured by the awards but this one's different as it is a recognition for everything they have achieved.

News18.com

Updated:April 2, 2018, 12:53 PM IST
At the Filmfare Middle East magazine relaunch in Dubai, Pakistani stalwarts Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat were honoured with accolades. While Mehwish was presented "Pakistani Icon" award, Fawad was felicitated with an award for being a "Cinematic icon."

"I was honoured to be awarded the Pakistan Icon Plaque in recognition of my film work over the past few years. I have always said that I do not judge my success by awards, but this one was different because it was international recognition for everything that we have achieved in our industry. To share the platform with members of our fraternity from across the border and to be considered on equal standing with them was very rewarding. It was acknowledgement of how far we have come in such a short time," she wrote.

She further added that they no longer need to live in anybody's shadow. "We are all very naive if we think that films and artists can overcome 70 years of history and deep politics. True collaboration is much more than casting actors from across the border in each others films. Let them show our drama serials and films first," she wrote.



I was honoured to be awarded the Pakistan Icon Plaque in recognition of my film work over the past few years. I have always said that I do not judge my success by awards, but this one was different because it was international recognition for everything that we have achieved in our industry. To share the platform with members of our fraternity from across the border and to be considered on equal standing with them was very rewarding. It was acknowledgement of how far we have come in such a short time. We no longer have to live in anybody's shadow. We are all very naive if we think that films and artists can overcome 70 years of history and deep politics. True collaboration is much more than casting actors from across the border in each others films. Let them show our drama serials and films first! #MehwishHayat #filmfareme #PakistanIcon🇵🇰 #dubai 🇦🇪 Wearing this beautiful dress by @amatoofficial 🙌🏻 @makeup and hair by @waqar_makeup 💄 A special Thankyou to @danish_hayat and @fahadcitrus for making my evening super special by being there for me ! ♥️


A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial) on






However, while receiving the award on stage, the actor had said that she yearns for the day when her films will be played as freely in India as Indian films are played in Pakistan. "I think too much emphasis has been put on the role for artistes and films in building bridges between our two nations. No matter what the people may want, the past year’s events have shown that 70 years of history and deep political issues will always get in the way. This is much more than casting actors from across the border in each others films. I long for the day when people in India can freely see my movies in their country, just as Indian films are played in my country," she has been quoted as saying.

