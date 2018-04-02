Let Them Show Our Drama Serials and Films First, Says Pakistani Actor Mehwish Hayat

I was honoured to be awarded the Pakistan Icon Plaque in recognition of my film work over the past few years. I have always said that I do not judge my success by awards, but this one was different because it was international recognition for everything that we have achieved in our industry. To share the platform with members of our fraternity from across the border and to be considered on equal standing with them was very rewarding. It was acknowledgement of how far we have come in such a short time. We no longer have to live in anybody's shadow. We are all very naive if we think that films and artists can overcome 70 years of history and deep politics. True collaboration is much more than casting actors from across the border in each others films. Let them show our drama serials and films first! #MehwishHayat #filmfareme #PakistanIcon🇵🇰 #dubai 🇦🇪 Wearing this beautiful dress by @amatoofficial 🙌🏻 @makeup and hair by @waqar_makeup 💄 A special Thankyou to @danish_hayat and @fahadcitrus for making my evening super special by being there for me ! ♥️

A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial) on Apr 1, 2018 at 5:05am PDT