Pakistani Actor Mohsin Abbas Haider's Wife Accuses Him of 'Thrashing' Her While She Was Pregnant

Wife of Pakistani actor and singer, Mohsin Abbas Haider, accused him of domestic violence and cheating, through a detailed social media post. Fatema Sohail shared a lengthy post on her Facebook, alleging that the actor physically assaulted her while she was pregnant upon her confronting him about cheating.

The post begins with: “I am Fatema. Wife of Mohsin Abbas Haider and here is my story.”

"On November 26, 2018, I caught my husband cheating. When I confronted him, instead of being embarrassed he started thrashing me. I was pregnant at that time. He pulled me from hair, dragged me on floor, kicked me several times, punched me on face & threw me on the wall. I was brutally beaten by my husband," she wrote.

Along with the post, she shared pictures of her bruised face. Fatema also claimed Haider was not present when she delivered their child and alleged that he was with his girlfriend at that time. She said her husband came to meet her two days later only to click pictures to grab public attention.

Stating that she has had enough, Fatema said she was going to take a stand for herself.

Defending himself while speaking to OyeYeah, Mohsin said, “I’ll definitely come out with my truth. I’m happy, she did this. I was waiting for this for so long. I’ll now open up with the truth in front of the public, along with the proofs. I will tell the world what happened in our relationship for three years. But I’m happy that this toxic relationship will leave her and me soon. I will address a press conference soon.”

Mohsin is known for his appearance as DJ in Dunya News's talk show Mazaaq Raat as well as for his appearances in films and serials.

