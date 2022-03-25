Pakistani Actor Sajal Ali Removes Husband's Name From Instagram Profile

The personal life of Pakistani actor Sajal Ali, who has appeared in several hit TV dramas such as Sinf-e-Aahan, Khel Khel Mein and Alif, has been a subject of much discussion on social media of late. Rumour has it that Sajal Ali and her husband Ahad Raza Mir are not together anymore. This was further established after Sajal removed her husband’s name from her Instagram account.

As soon as the fans noticed the change in her Instagram name, they asked if all was well in the actor’s married life. Previously, Sajal’s Instagram profile was named, “Sajal Ahad Raza Mir." However, the Pakistani actor has now changed it to Sajal Ali, which is her original name.

There’s been a lot of speculation about the future of Sajal’s marriage. Many said that the two had not been seen together for a long time, indicating they were no longer together and may soon go their separate ways. The suspicion grew after Sajal attended her sister’s wedding alone. At the time, Sajal’s husband, Ahad, was seen with his family in Dubai.

Netizens also trolled him, calling him a “bad husband".

Twenty-eight-year-old Sajal Ali is a Lahore-born actor. Her husband, a Canadian-Pakistani actor and singer Ahad Raza Mir has appeared in numerous films, television serials, and telefilms. The two got married on March 15, 2020.

Sajal Ali made her Bollywood debut with Sridevi-starrer Mom in 2017.

