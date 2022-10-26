Pakistani Actors Demand Ban on Feroze Khan After Ex-wife Presents Horrifying Proof of Domestic Violence

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan and his wife Syeda Aliza Sultan announced their divorce in September. Syeda has accused Khan of domestic violence. According to her statements, Syeda faced physical and psychological violence at the hands of her ex-husband. She alleged that she had to suffer through infidelity, blackmail and degradation at his hands, too.

In a fresh development, Syeda has submitted evidence alleging she was subjected to torture between 2020 and 2022, according to Geo TV. The legal representatives of Aliza had submitted the evidence in the form of pictures and emergency room reports to Karachi’s District East family court against her former husband. The evidence includes horrifying pictures of her bruised eye and arms. Some of the pictures have surfaced on the internet and it has left the fans and Pakistani industry in shock.

Many Pakistani celebrities have come out in support of Syeda, demanding a ban on Feroze Khan. Singer Asim Azhar took to Instagram stories to extend support to Aliza and wrote, “Domestic violence is unacceptable. No if’s and but’s. No ‘other side of the story’. Takes a lot of strength to speak up. Praying for Aliza and her family.”

Feroze Khan’s co-star in the drama ‘Habs’ Ushna Shah condemned it and wrote, “I am still processing this and I am in a state of shock. Nothing can and will justify violence against a woman. My heart is with Alizah as well as Sultan, and Fatima.”

“Ban wife beaters and cheaters from representing our industry! #BanFerozeKhan,” wrote another renowned Pakistani actor Sarwat Gilani.

Announcing the reason behind the separation, Syeda had written, “The welfare and well-being of my children have played a significant role in this decision. I do not want them to grow up in a toxic, unhealthy, and violent household. I’m afraid that their mental development and approach to life would be negatively impacted by exposure to such a hostile environment.”

