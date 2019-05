Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan Did Not Get Engaged in Turkey: Report

Rubbishing rumours that Mahira Khan got engaged to her entrepreneur beau Salim Karim in Turkey last month, a recent report in Dawn claims that the actress and Salim were there to attend a wedding instead.Citing unnamed sources, the report has called all the speculations around Mahira’s engagement false and baseless.Interestingly, Mahira took to Instagram earlier this week to share several pictures of her time in Turkey. In all of them she is accompanied by Salim. Two of them are group photos clicked on a cruise and one is of them dancing intimately in formals—Mahira in a stunning full-length shimmery gown and Salim in a three-piece suit.Mahira was previously married to Ali Askari for eight years from 2007 to until their divorce in 2015. Together, they have a five-year-old son named Azlaan.Notably, the 34-year-old made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 film Raees. She made headlines again later the same year when photos of her smoking with Ranbir Kapoor in New York went viral. She was also trolled on Twitter for not being principled enough and speculations of a probable romance between her and Ranbir.Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahira will next be seen in Bilal Lashari’s upcoming action film The Legend of Maula Jatt, which also stars actors Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi in important roles.