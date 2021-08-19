Pakistani Actress Mehwish Hayat Hits Back at Trolls; Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep, Arunita to Star in Musical Series

Popular Pakistani film and television actress Mehwish Hayat wished her fellow countrymen on Independence Day (August 14) and the post has now gone viral on social media. Her post attracted a lot of trolling and in return she gave back to her haters in a strongly worded reply.

Mehwish took to Instagram on the occasion of I-Day and wrote, “The Quaid said, ‘It is only with united effort and faith in our destiny that we shall be able to translate the Pakistan of our dreams into reality.’ Hoisting the flag is not enough, if we really respect this country, we need to embody the ideals of our forefathers. Happy Independence Day."

After Pawandeep Rajan lifted the trophy of Indian Idol 12, and his co-contestant Arunita Kanjilal grabbed the position of the first runner up, it seems that the duo, along with their co-contestant Shanmukhapriya is all set to collaborate for a musical series. The young talents appeared in a new avatar at the teaser launch on Wednesday, and they jammed together.

Pawandeep donned a turtle neck paired with a leather jacket and black denim, whereas Shamukhapriya’s new hairstyle and bright jacket added pizzazz to her looks. Arunita was seen wearing a turtle neck t-shirt with a coat. Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a small clip of the trio singing.

ZEE5 announces the premiere of Helmet, a social comedy. The film, starring Pranutan Bahl, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma, is set to premiere on the streamer on September 3.

Set in the heartland, Helmet highlights one of the most pertaining issues in our society - the resistance of people to buy condoms, albeit in a non-preachy and entertaining manner.

The politics of war is a tough subject deal to tackle on screen. One can go hyper on jingoism like many mainstream films have done so often. Or, you could try making a realistic, riveting fare. Akshay Kumar starrer BellBottom presents us with more than just good entertainment, in this context.

Set in the late ’70s and early ’80s, when in a span of five years, seven Indian Airlines flights were hijacked from India, BellBottom is supposedly based on real-life missions and characters, but the disclaimer before the movie mentions that all characters and events in the film are fictitious.

On the day when Akshay Kumar‘s Bell Bottom released in cinemas across India amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the movie has been leaked online on piracy sites like TamilRockers and Filmywap.

Many fans and celebrities are congratulating the team of Bell Bottom for taking the bold step of cinema release and the expectations were high. However, soon after its release, Bell Bottom has been leaked online and is reportedly available free for download.

