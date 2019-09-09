Pakistani Actress Mehwish Hayat Runs into Nick Jonas at the US Open in New York

It is often said that a person can always find time for something they love and enjoy no matter how busy they may be. This can accurately describe Nick Jonas' love for tennis. Despite being busy with his Happiness Begins tour, the youngest Jonas brother took out time to attend the men's semi-final of the US Open.

At the match, he even ran into Pakistani Actress Mehwish Hayat. She shared a picture of herself with Nick on her twitter handle. In the tweet, she even mentioned that the two agreed and were both rooting for Nadal. Considering this, the two are probably overjoyed as Nadal on Sunday won the US Open Finals.

Guess who I ran into at the US Open Men's Semi Finals in New York! One thing we both agreed on was that we were both rooting for @rafaelnadal !🎾✌🏻@nickjonas @usopen @emirates pic.twitter.com/9rmRb62K12 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) September 7, 2019

Mehwish Hayat is currently in the US taking a break from work to visit and spend time with her family. Hayat has been in the news lately for lashing out and urging Bollywood and Hollywood films to stop stereotyping her country and building a negative image of them through cinema.

Nick Jonas on the other hand, unfortunately, might not have had the chance to watch and celebrate Nadal's win as he was performing at Grand Rapids city in Michigan on Sunday. Nevertheless, a celebration is around the corner for Nick Jonas whose birthday falls exactly a week from now on September 16. Nick will have a chance to celebrate with his fans as on that very day, the brothers will be performing in Saint Paul in Minnesota.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.