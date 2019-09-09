Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Pakistani Actress Mehwish Hayat Runs into Nick Jonas at the US Open in New York

Nick Jonas was attending the US Open semi-final held in New York.

News18.com

Updated:September 9, 2019, 10:55 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pakistani Actress Mehwish Hayat Runs into Nick Jonas at the US Open in New York
Nick Jonas was attending the US Open semi-final held in New York.
Loading...

It is often said that a person can always find time for something they love and enjoy no matter how busy they may be. This can accurately describe Nick Jonas' love for tennis. Despite being busy with his Happiness Begins tour, the youngest Jonas brother took out time to attend the men's semi-final of the US Open.

At the match, he even ran into Pakistani Actress Mehwish Hayat. She shared a picture of herself with Nick on her twitter handle. In the tweet, she even mentioned that the two agreed and were both rooting for Nadal. Considering this, the two are probably overjoyed as Nadal on Sunday won the US Open Finals.

Mehwish Hayat is currently in the US taking a break from work to visit and spend time with her family. Hayat has been in the news lately for lashing out and urging Bollywood and Hollywood films to stop stereotyping her country and building a negative image of them through cinema.

Nick Jonas on the other hand, unfortunately, might not have had the chance to watch and celebrate Nadal's win as he was performing at Grand Rapids city in Michigan on Sunday. Nevertheless, a celebration is around the corner for Nick Jonas whose birthday falls exactly a week from now on September 16. Nick will have a chance to celebrate with his fans as on that very day, the brothers will be performing in Saint Paul in Minnesota.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram