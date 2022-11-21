Pakistani Actress Sajal Aly Wants To Make Her Home In India, Read To Know Why

While Sajal Aly is an established star in Pakistan, the young actress had also acted alongside Sridevi in Ravi Udyawar’s 2017 crime-thriller Mom. For the young actress, it was a sense of deja vu of some sort as she met and hugged Janhvi Kapoor at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night, a star-studded event graced by eminent celebs from both sides of the border. Sajal also expressed her desire to make a home in India while responding to a question posed to her.

At the event held in Dubai, Sajal Aly explained that an event of this magnitude is a wholesome opportunity to mingle with their contemporaries from across the border. She also quoted meeting Ranveer Singh, Govinda, and Janhvi Kapoor as an example. When she was asked where she would like to make a home outside India, she stated, “India mein kyun nahi ho sakta? Bharat mein bhi ho sakta hai… and Dubai as well… ye aisa ek event hai jahan pe hume mauka milta hai ki harame jo Bharat mein log hai… Janhvi is here, Govinda Sir, Ranveer… at an event (Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night) like this it is a great opportunity for us to mingle with people jo mulk se door hain lekin dil se bahut kareeb hain (Why can’t it be in India. It can be in India… an event like this gives us an opportunity to meet our counterparts from Bollywood… like Janhvi Kapoor, Govinda Sir, Ranveer Singh… we are far because of our countries, but our hearts are very close).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal ali (@sajalaly.fg)

The Sitamgar actress had also taken to her Instagram handle to share a selfie with Ranveer Singh. She had captioned the picture, “uffff RANVEER!!(heart emoji)". While some resonated with her excitement, others slammed her for showcasing so much love for a Bollywood celeb. One of her fans commented, “Someone needs to make this pairing happen ASAP!!" Another one wrote, “We love you Sajal from the bottom of our heart!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly)

Meanwhile, the award function was attended by Hema Malini, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar, Sunny Leone, Manushi Chhillar, Vaani Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Rakhi Sawant, Tamannaah Bhatia, Bharti Singh, Kanika Kapoor, Sharvari Wagh, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.

Read all the Latest Movies News here