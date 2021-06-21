Pakistani Actress Sarah Khan Announces First Pregnancy With Adorable Instagram Post

Popular Pakistani actress Sarah Khan, who has appeared in numerous Urdu television series, is going to be a mommy’ soon. The actress is pregnant with her first child with her husband, Falak Shabbir. She announced her pregnancy news by sharing an adorable social media post.

In the pictures, Sarah looks stunning in a pink top and black skirt as she flaunts her baby bump with Falak at his side. Her husband can also be seen lovingly caressing her baby bump as the duo strike poses for the shutter box. Sharing the post she also praised god for this gift.

As soon as she dropped the big news, fans went gaga over it. Netizens flooded the post with congratulatory messages and comments. Her friends and fans have also commented on the post including one from her sister Noor Zafar Khan and Pakistani actress Aiman Khan. One of her fans wrote, “Congratulations to Sarah and Falak. Allah ap dono ko hamesha khush rakhy." Another user commented, "ay Allah pak save them from Evil Eyes Ameeen."

Earlier in April, Falak had left fans speculating about the pregnancy after sharing an illustration of a woman carrying a baby on Instagram. He however, did not reveal the personal news until now.

Sarah and Falak got married in 2020.

The gorgeous actress is an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fan following of over 6.9 million. She often treats her fans with her stunning pictures and videos. She recently gave a snake peek into her photo session. In the video, the actress looks breathtakingly beautiful in bridal looks as she poses for the camera.

Sarah was born in Saudi Arabia. She made her acting debut in the TV serial Badi Aapa in 2012, however, she rose to fame with her negative role in Alvida.

