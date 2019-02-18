LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Pakistani Artistes Banned From Bollywood, SRK's Daughter Wants to Date a South Korean Singer

Netflix's The Umbrella Academy is worth a watch, Gigi Hadid made her debut at London Fashion Week 2019 and Alia Bhatt has shot down rumours of trouble in her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.

News18.com

Updated:February 18, 2019, 7:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pakistani Artistes Banned From Bollywood, SRK's Daughter Wants to Date a South Korean Singer
Netflix's The Umbrella Academy is worth a watch, Gigi Hadid made her debut at London Fashion Week 2019 and Alia Bhatt has shot down rumours of trouble in her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.
Loading...
The fire of the Pulwama terror attack kept spreading further into the Indian entertainment industry today. In the latest decision that took effect post the killing of 40 CRPF troopers in Kashmir, all Pakistani actors and artistes working in the film industry stood boycotted.

More statements, from the film fraternity, condemning the attack poured in. Actor Paresh Rawal said, “Don’t invite any Pakistani or Indian terrorist sympathisers to spew venom.” While Hema Malini, allaying concerns, urged people that they spend time with martyrs' families instead of showing off their concern.

In relation to the attack, Pakistan Art Council criticised Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi for cancelling their Karachi visit post the Pulwama incident.

On a lighter note, The Umbrella Academy, Netflix’s latest original has released and we encourage the watchers to see this superhero action-drama for the performances of the lead cast, who are on a mission to prevent the end of the world.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana has said that she would like to date songwriter and actor Suho, lead singer of the boy band Exo. For those who are unfamiliar with the fact, Suhana wants to follow in her father's footsteps and take up acting as her career. Speaking of relationships, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made news over break-up rumours, after the couple were spotted having a heated argument recently.

And, model and fashionista Gigi Hadid made her debut appearance on the runway of London Fashion Week 2019 for the British fashion house, Burberry.

This and more from the world of entertainment and lifestyle follow.

The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Monday announced a total ban on Pakistani actors and artistes working in Indian film industry. The association also said that it would ban and take strong action against any organisation that insists on or is found working with Pakistani nationals.

Read: Pulwama Attack: All India Cine Workers Association Bans Pakistani Actors, Artistes from Bollywood

In the wake of the Pulwama Attack, actor Paresh Rawal has pleaded to the media to not invite any Pakistani or Indian Terrorist sympathisers to talk about the issue. Actress Hema Malini, on the other hand, said that people should spend time with martyrs' families instead of showing off their concern.

Read:Paresh Rawal's Plea Post Pulwama Attack: Don’t Invite Any Pakistani or Indian Terrorist Sympathisers To Spew Venom

Also Read: 'People Shouldn't Show Off If They Want to Express Grief, They Should Spend Time With Martyrs' Families'

The Arts Council of Pakistan has criticized veteran Indian actress Shabana Azmi and her lyricist-writer husband Javed Akhtar for axing their visit to Karachi. The artist couple was set to take part in centenary celebrations of Shabana's poet-father Kaifi Azmi, prior to the terrorist attack in Pulwama.

Read:Pakistan Art Council Criticises Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi For Cancelling Karachi Visit Post Pulwama Attack

Netflix brings in its newest set of oddball superheroes who are on a mission to save the world. Watch The Umbrella Academy streaming on Netflix now.

Read: The Umbrella Academy Review: Netflix's New Superheroes Struggle Through a Bizarre Upbringing to Save the World

In an Ask Me Anything feature on Instagram, Suhana Khan has revealed that she would like to date lead singer of the boy band Exo, songwriter-actor Suho. Exo is a South Korean–Chinese boy band based in Seoul.

Read:Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Reveals She Wants to Date This Celebrity

A video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reportedly having a heated discussion in a car recently emerged online, hinting that all is not well between the couple. Alia however says, “I was definitely Valentining on that day.”

Read: All is not Well Between Alia Bhatt and Beau Ranbir Kapoor? The Actress Answers

The audience of London Fashion Week 2019 was awestruck when Gigi Hadid made her debut appearance on the runway for the British fashion house, Burberry.

Read: Gigi Hadid Makes Striking Burberry Debut on London Fashion Week Runway

Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram