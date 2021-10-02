Pakistani Comedian Umer Sharif Dies at 66; Kapil Sharma, Randeep Hooda Pay Tribute

Veteran Pakistani comedian and television personality Umer Sharif passed away at 66 in Germany on October 2. Pakistan’s ambassador to Germany, Dr Mohammad Faisal, confirmed the same with a tweet. He wrote, “With deep sorrow it is announced that Mr. Umer Sharif has passed away. In #Germany. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Our CG is present at the hospital to assist the family in every way.”

Indian celebrities Kapil Sharma and Randeep Hooda also offered their condolences. Taking took Twitter, Kapil wrote, “Alvida (goodbye legend. May your soul Rest In Peace #UmerShareef.” On the other hand, Randeep tweeted, “Thank you for the great laughs. Rest in applause.”

Alvida legend may your soul Rest In Peace #UmerShareef pic.twitter.com/ks4vS4rdL0— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) October 2, 2021

Thank you for the great laughs Rest in applause #umarsharif pic.twitter.com/qyUbkZWQgF— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) October 2, 2021

Sharif’s son Jawad had earlier shared that the comedian had to be taken to the US. “My father, who has been in a private hospital for the last few weeks due to a heart problem and other complications, has finally left (for the US) this morning and was taken to the Jinnah International Airport in an ambulance with a full medical team,” Jawad said, as per a report in PTI.

Meanwhile, Sharif started his career at the age of 14 with stand-up comedy.

