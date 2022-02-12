Pakistani Drama Main Aisi Kyun Hoon Under Fire for Calling Women With Curly Hair 'Ugly'

Pakistani TV drama Pakistani Drama Main Aisi Kyun Hoon has come under fire on social media for repeatedly referring to girls with curly hair as ugly. Many, including the celebrities, have shared the clips of the show on social media and labelled them “disturbing".

No this can’t be 😭🤯 https://t.co/8VTQvN5pMp — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) February 10, 2022

In Mein Aisi Kiun Hun, Noor Khan and Syed Jibran are playing the lead roles. The show started recently. In the first episode itself, actor Syed comments on her wife’s curly hair, referring to her as “ugly".

Pakistani journalist Absa Komal reacted sharply to the content of the show, sharing a video and writing, “As if our national obsession with ‘fair complexion’ wasn’t enough, we are now shaming women on ‘curly hair’. What is this content ????"

Sharing Absa’s tweet, singer Meesha Shafi wrote, “No this can’t be". Many others, too, expressed their disappointment with the makers. Some other users, though, tried to explain that the drama was only showing what’s prevalent in society.

In the video, Syed’s character says that he didn’t want to marry such a person. The character said that he had been cheated after the female lead hid her “ugliness" from him. He said that he was regretting marrying her.

On top of that, he says, his daughter, too, has inherited the same hair from her. He says that her ugliness is present in his daughter too. As this clip has gone viral the show is being strongly criticised on twitter.

