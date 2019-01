Pakistani Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Accused of Smuggling Foreign Currency, ED Issues Notice

Popular Pakistani Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has been accused of smuggling illegal foreign currency in India for three years.According to an ABP News report , Khan had got $340,000 (Rs 2.42 crore) through illegal means of which he reportedly smuggled $225,000 (Rs 1.6 crore).India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is currently investigating the case, has issued Khan a notice and has sought his response regarding Rs 2.61 crore under scanner. If dissatisfied with his response, the ED can slap Khan with a 300% penalty. In case of its non-payment, a lookout notice is likely to be issued against the singer and he’d thereby be forbidden to perform anywhere in India.Notably, this is not the first time that Khan has been embroiled in controversy related to illegal currency. In 2011, he was found with undocumented $125,000 (Rs 89.1 lakh) at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.A native of Pakistan's Faisalabad, Khan catapulted to fame in India after his super-hit song Jiya Dhadak Dhadak in Kunal Kemmu’s 2005 film Kalyug. Since then he has sung several popular tracks for blockbuster films, including Tere Mast Mast Do Nain (Dabangg), Teri Ore (Singh Is Kinng), Sajda (My Name Is Khan), Teri Meri (Bodyguard) and Jag Jhoomeya (Sultan).*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.