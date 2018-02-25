Pakistani Stars Pay Tribute to Bollywood Legend Sridevi

Great artists.. we cry for them without ever really knowing them, we mourn them because they helped us know ourselves.. pic.twitter.com/9dwnDC8qjb — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 25, 2018

Rest in peace #Sridevi ji. You have left us with great memories of joy and tears. — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 25, 2018

The sudden demise of veteran actor, Sridevi has shocked the Pakistan entertainment industry with celebrities such as Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Fawad Khan and Imran Abbas paying their condolences and tributes to the Bollywood diva.Pakistani actress, Sajal Aly Khan, who acted with Sridevi in last year's "Mom" add she had lost her mother again."My experience of working with her was exceptional and she cared for me like a mother would for her child. I just feel as if I have again lost my mother," Aly said.Adnan Ali Siddiqui, who starred as Sridevi's husband in the 2017 film said he is still not able to believe that his co-star is no more."Life is so unpredictable. A lady with just not extreme talent but a beautiful soul. Sridevi Kapoor leaves us heavy-hearted," he said.Mahira tweeted, "So grateful to have grown up and lived in the times of Sridevi . Thank you for the movies, thank you for the magic. You shall live on forever."Pakistan's federal information minister, Maryam Aurangzeb also said at a function that everyone was sad to hear about Sridevi's death and described her as a very versatile actor.Nadeem Madviwalla a top film distributor and exhibitor recalled that Indian films were banned in Pakistan when Sridevi was at her best in Bollywood."We used to watch Indian films on VCRs and never missed a Sridevi release," he said.Imran said the legendary actor was the "ultimate superstar".Zafar tweeted," Sridevi had left us with great memories of joys and tears."Sridevi, 54, whose acting career spanned over four decades, died of a cardiac arrest in Dubai.Former Pakistani cricketers, Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram, who are in Dubai for the Pakistan Super League paid their condolences to the family.