Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas First Look: Sunny Deol Introduces Son Karan

For a father, it’s a moment of pride to look at their children achieve what they have always strived for! .Presenting to you #PalPal❤KePaas starring

#KaranDeol and #SahherBambba @ZeeStudios_ @shariqpatel @SunnySuperSound pic.twitter.com/9NBheKXyAv — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) February 14, 2019

An adventurous love story filled with magical moments. Get ready for a story which will be forever etched in your heart… #PalPal❤KePaas in cinemas on 19th July.#KaranDeol #SahherBambba @shariqpatel @ZeeStudios_ @SunnySuperSound pic.twitter.com/nSU6MrakUO — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) February 14, 2019

Sunny Deol took to social media on Thursday to share the first posters of his son Karan Deol's launch film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.In a series of tweets, Sunny shared two posters of the film introducing the lead pair—Karan and debutante Sahher Bambaa.The first poster is a head shot of the pair smiling at the camera. Sunny captioned it, "For a father, it's a moment of pride to look at their children achieve what they have always strived for! .Presenting to you #PalPalKePaas starring #KaranDeol and #SahherBambba @ZeeStudios_ @shariqpatel @SunnySuperSound."The second has them releasing fireflies in wild. "An adventurous love story filled with magical moments. Get ready for a story which will be forever etched in your heart… #PalPalKePaas in cinemas on 19th July."Talking about Karan's launch, Sunny had earlier told PTI, "When I came in the industry I was mentally prepared. I am sure he is coming in his own way the way I came in. Rest is up to him how he portrays himself, the subjects he chooses, how he does the job and that is all up to him."As a father, I am always there with him. But I can't go and work for him or select things for him. It is up to us what we become as individuals."Notably, Karan has previously worked as an assistant director to Sangeeth Sivan on his family banner's 2013 film Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, which stared his father Sunny, uncle Bobby Deol and grandfather Dharmendra.Directed by Sunny and produced by Zee Studios and Sunny Super Sounds, the film—which borrows its name from Dharmendra's super-hit song from his 1973 blockbuster movie Blackmail—will release on July 19.