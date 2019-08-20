Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Song 'Ho Jaa Awara': Watch It for Karan Deol-Sahher Bambba's Crackling Chemistry

Days after the teaser of Karan Deol’s debut movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas went online, the makers of the film have released the first song, Ho Jaa Awara from the film. Sung by Ash King and Monali Thakur, the song is composed by music director Tanishk Bagchi. The song has been penned by Siddharth and Garima. The song shows Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba driving around mountains.

Released on Monday, August 19, 2019, the song Ho Jaa Awara has been shot in various locales of Himachal Pradesh, including Kaza, Tabo, Spiti Valley and Khyber. Sunny took to Twitter to share the news about the song release. Calling it ‘a song that celebrates limitless love and the break-free spirit within us’, Sunny wrote, “A song that will make you want to set yourself free! Enjoy the break-free spirit with #HoJaaAwara, the first song from #PalPalDilKePaas!”

The song shows off the chemistry between Karan and Sahher in a romantic setting. The duo visits monasteries and dances among herds of sheep in the song, enjoying every moment.

The movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which stars Karan Deol, the son of actor-politician Sunny Deol, in the lead role, is set in Himachal Pradesh. The movie revolves around a love story with essence of finding the emotion for the first time, with all its innocence, doubts and the complexities. Directed by Sunny Deol, the movie is set to hit the theatres on September 20.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.