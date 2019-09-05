Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Trailer: Karan Deol, Sahher Bamba in Another Typical Boy-Meets-Girl Romance

A boy and a girl undergo an adventurous trip in the mountains. The girl hates him for making her endure extreme tasks while on the trip, but eventually gives her heart to him. The two seem to fall in love among snowcapped mountains and clear streams.

But the bliss doesn't last long. As the trip ends, reality strikes, and the couple struggle to stay together. That seems to be the crux of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, as indicated by the trailer. Directed by Sunny Deol, the film marks the debut of his son Karan Deol with another newcomer Sahher Bambba.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas seems to have all the typical tropes of a love story - pretty locations, romantic songs, goons to be bashed up. In the action scenes you get a slight glimpse of Sunny in his son. Karan shared the trailer on his Instagram page:

Whether this film is the typical boy-meets-girl romance, or has something more to offer, we can only find out when it hits the theatres on September 20. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas gets its title from a 1973 song picturised on Karan's grandfather and legendary actor Dharmendra and Rakhee Gulzar.

The trailer launch hit a roadblock on Wednesday due to heavy rains in Mumbai. There was a lot of traffic and mediapersons were unable to reach the venue to cover the event. To avoid hassle, Sunny decided to postpone the launch to Thursday afternoon.

Watch the trailer here:

