Palak Purswani on Break-up Rumours with Avinash Sachdev: We are Trying to Make Things Better

TV actors and couple Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev, who have been together for three years, recently unfollowed each other on social media. The actress said that they are going through a rough phase and trying to make things better.

In an interaction with Times Of India, Palak said, “There have been some misunderstandings between us, and yes of late, it has been a rollercoaster ride. But we are trying to make things better. However, we are busy with our work commitments and hence haven’t really got that much time to sit and talk to each other."

She further said, “It is a part and parcel of life. We had a Roka ceremony in January this year and our families are involved, so we cannot just take impromptu decisions. We cannot just one fine day say you go your way and I will go my way. There are so many things involved like our restaurant too which we opened when our Roka happened in January.”

The couple got engaged in January this year in presence of family members. They had also participated in season 9 of Nach Baliye.

