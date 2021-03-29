Palak Saw Me Getting Beaten up: Shweta Tiwari on Her Broken Marriages

Shweta Tiwari got candid about her two broken marriages in an interview. Shweta was married to Raja Chaudhary and has a daughter, named Palak, from the relationship. She has a younger son, Reyansh, born in 2016, from her second marriage with Abhinav Kohli. Shweta has accused both Raja and Abhinav of being abusive husbands and is estranged from both of them now.

In a candid chat, she said that her daughter Palak has seen her getting beaten up at the hands of her ex-husbands. “My mother kept saying you are too young to get married. I wanted emotional support from my partner. I was the first one to do a love marriage in my family. That too inter-caste. And we also ran away and got married. I was separated at 27. I was worried about the influence of an abusive husband on my child. Palak does not show me that she is sad. She saw me getting beaten up. She saw women coming home. She was 6 years old when I decided to break off my marriage. She has seen police coming to my home. She has seen me going to the police station. My four year old son also knows about police and judges. It is not safe, but it is not only because of me. For a child to be knowing all this at this age is not healthy but I am not able to do anything about it because I have no way out. I am not able to get them out of this mess but I have no other option than go to the police."

She adds, “But they (Palak and Reyansh) are going through this with me, strong and smiling. I never tell them don’t miss your father or don’t talk to them. But they don’t. They are scared of this trauma. They want to be happy."

Shweta praises Palak saying she is very strong.