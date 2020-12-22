Palak Tiwari Begins Shooting for Debut Film, Impresses Director with Mahurat Shot

TV actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is making her Bollywood debut with the film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The young actress started shooting for the film in Pune. The mahurat shot involved a night sequence, which Palak totally aced.

Director Vishal Mishra was quite impressed with Palak's first shot. "It has only been a day but Palak has already left us impressed. She is the heart and soul of our film and she is extremely hard working and sincere. We will be shooting in Pune for a while and will then continue with the second schedule in Mumbai," HT quoted him as saying in a statement.

Vivek Oberoi, who is co-producing the film under his banner, Oberoi Mega Entertainment, is also playing a pivotal role in it. "It was a very special moment for me and a special film to me. I knew that I had to be present on the first day of the shoot of Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Being a producer is teaching me a lot. It is new for me but I am enjoying every bit of it and really looking forward to it. Besides, I was waiting to get back to a film set," he said.

The horror-thriller is the first of this new up and coming franchise. The film is based on an apparently true story from an incident that happened in the city Gurugram. The plot follows the story of a BPO employee named Rosie who disappears under mysterious circumstances and never returns. The film will basically revolve around her and showcase the events that leading to her disappearance.